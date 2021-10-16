Tucson's five most underfunded RTA projects: what residents could lose

Ten major road projects across Tucson are critically underfunded, putting them at risk of going unfinished unless a cash shortfall — estimated as high as $250 million — is fixed soon.

Residents have been counting on the projects since 2006 when voters across Pima County approved a Regional Transportation Authority sales tax to fund an assortment of work in the region.

Each of the troubled roadway projects has been successfully funded at the 2006 ballot amounts, according to RTA staffers who said the program is only responsible for meeting voter-approved funding levels.

But 15 years of inflation has made the improvements far more expensive. The RTA said Tucson is responsible for filling the gap and will only provide extra cash if it collects more tax revenue than expected — and it isn’t even required to do that.

Is the outcome that many of the projects could be different than what voters approved? That's what happened recently with a project on North Fourth Avenue, where the city proposed a change to the plan to cover a nearly $30 million shortfall.

Projects with the largest funding shortages could have the highest chance of going unfinished if extra money doesn’t crop up by the time the RTA sales tax expires in 2026.