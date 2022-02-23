Two chefs, baker from Tucson's food scene nominated for James Beard Award

"To be in the same group as those two is an honor unto itself," he added.

Neither Mazon nor Guerra have won the award, considered to be the Academy Award of the foodiverse.

Mazon has become a national food celebrity after finishing fifth in last summer's popular TV chef competition "Top Chef Portland" and being featured on several national food-centric shows including "Man vs. Food" over the last several years.

Guerra and his bread, made from locally-sourced heritage grains, was recently featured in the New York Times in a story written by James Beard Award-winning food author John Birdsall.

Martinez opened Tito & Pep in November 2018 after spending a dozen years working in the kitchens of celebrated New York chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Mazon and Martinez are vying for the title of best chef in the Southwest, while Guerra is up for the outstanding baker honor.