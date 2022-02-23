Two chefs, baker from Tucson's food scene nominated for James Beard Award

Two Tucson chefs and a Tucson baker are semifinalist nominees for the prestigious James Beard Award, the James Beard Foundation announced on Wednesday.
The nomination is a second for Maria Mazon, chef-owner of Boca Tacos y Tequila at 533 N. Fourth Ave., and the third nomination for Don Guerra, owner/baker of Barrio Bread at 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. and a partner in Barrio Charro, 3699 N. Campbell Ave., and the soon-to-open The Monica downtown.
"This goes beyond me. This one is for my team at Boca," Mazon said. "It takes 38 people to tango. I cannot do this alone if it were not for my whole team."
This is a first for John Martinez, chef-owner of the three-year-old midtown bistro Tito & Pep at 4122 E. Speedway.
Martinez learned of the honor when he got a text from Mazon Wednesday morning.
“Man I was not expecting it at all. I was cutting pork chops and getting ready to blanch my octopus when I got the text," he said. "It’s kind of overwhelming.”
"To be in the same group as those two is an honor unto itself," he added.
Neither Mazon nor Guerra have won the award, considered to be the Academy Award of the foodiverse.
Mazon has become a national food celebrity after finishing fifth in last summer's popular TV chef competition "Top Chef Portland" and being featured on several national food-centric shows including "Man vs. Food" over the last several years.
Guerra and his bread, made from locally-sourced heritage grains, was recently featured in the New York Times in a story written by James Beard Award-winning food author John Birdsall.
Martinez opened Tito & Pep in November 2018 after spending a dozen years working in the kitchens of celebrated New York chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
Mazon and Martinez are vying for the title of best chef in the Southwest, while Guerra is up for the outstanding baker honor.
Other Arizona restaurants in the running for James Beard Awards: the Scottsdale Japanese restaurant ShinBay, for outstanding restaurant; Rochelle Daniel, chef/partner of Flagstaff's farm-to-table restaurant Atria, and Donald Hawk, chef of downtown Phoenix's ambitious eatery Valentine, for best emerging chef; Phoenix's Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant Bacanora, for best new restaurant; Mark Chacón, chef-owner of Chacónne Patisserie in downtown Phoenix, for outstanding pastry chef; Binkley’s Restaurant in Phoenix, for outstanding hospitality; and Scottsdale Native American eatery Kai, for outstanding wine program.
Finalists are expected to be announced March 16 and the winners will be announced at a gala in Chicago on June 13.
The James Beard Foundation canceled the 2020 and 2021 awards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
10 Tucson restaurants you went to as kids that are still open
Caruso's Italian Restaurant — 434 N. Fourth Avenue
Caruso's has been slinging Italian cuisine on North Fourth Avenue since the 1930s, but not always in the same spot.
It was originally at 334 N. Fourth Avenue, a block south of its current location, according to the website, but a monsoon flood all but wiped out the building in the 1940s (again, according to its website).
El Charro Café — 311 N. Court Avenue
Launched in 1922, El Charro Café has been a staple of the Tucson restaurant scene for decades.
What started as one small location on North Court Avenue, has blossomed into El Charros across Tucson, in addition to the spinoff concepts, Sir Veza's Taco Garage and Charro Steak.
El Minuto Café — 354 S. Main Avenue
El Minuto Café has called two locations home since 1934.
Its original location was torn down to make way for Interstate 10.
The Mexican restaurant has been at its current location on South Main Avenue since 1944.
The dining destination is within walking distance from the Tucson Convention Center, making it ideal for pre-concert/hockey game/gem show meals.
Gus Balon's Restaurant — 6027 E. 22nd Street
This popular breakfast and lunch spot has been operating since its namesake, Gus Balon and his wife, Kay, first opened the diner on East 22nd Street in 1965.
Balon died in 2007, but his spirit lives in at the restaurant which has remained in the family. His granddaughter Kelli Phillips runs the joint.
Lil' Abner's Steak House — 8501 N. Silverbell Road
Larry Lewis first opened Lil' Abner's as a bar on Tucson's northwest side in 1947.
The steak house has changed hands several times, but continues to stick to its Southern Arizona, Western roots.
According to its Facebook page:
"Abner’s is an authentic old-time western bar and restaurant filled with memorabilia of southwestern history and has gained worldwide fame for our mesquite broiled T-bone, rib eye, filet, chicken, pork rib and beef rib dinners. Each dinner is served with a salad and all the garlic toast, beans, and salsa desired. For those of you with a sweet tooth try our pecan pie or homemade hot fudge sundaes! "
Mama Louisa's Italian — 2041 S. Craycroft Road
Located just north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Mama Louisa's has a long history feeding the Tucson masses.
It first opened its doors in 1956 and has served celebrities and citizens alike.
In 1970, Joe Namath and Ann-Margret stopped through for a birthday party, while filming the movie "C.C. and Company" in Tucson, according to the Star archives.
Mi Nidito — 1813 S. Fourth Avenue
Mi Nidito (or My Little Nest) has a history going back to 1952, but will forever be known as the restaurant that President Clinton visited in 1999.
It still serves a President's Plate — A bean tostada, birria taco, chile relleno, chicken enchilada and beef tamale — for $15.50.
Pat's Chili Dogs — 1202 W. Niagara Street
Opened by Henry "Pat" Patterson in 1961, Famous Pat's Chili Dogs is a classic drive-in-style restaurant and west-side staple in Barrio Hollywood.
It offers a variety of sandwiches and burgers in addition to their classic dogs.
Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse — 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
The anchor of Trail Dust Town, Pinnacle Peak opened in 1962, burned down in 1971, and was rebuilt to become a major tourist destination for the city.
The restaurant serves a mean steak, but is just as well known for its treatment of neckties (cut-off ties are hanging from the ceiling throughout the venue).
Saguaro Corners — 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
Saguaro Corners has been based on the east side of Tucson before there was an east side of Tucson.
The restaurant was first opened in 1956 by one Bert Calvert, according to Star archives.
It has changed hands and even closed once or twice, but now serves food, craft beer and live music daily to residents from Tucson to Vail.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch