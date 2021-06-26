Summer school enrollment surges across Tucson

This assignment is in place of a multiple choice final exam. Students did enough of that during remote learning during the pandemic, Abalos says.

Abalos has been teaching for nearly 27 years and thought she had been through everything. But during COVID, she often felt helpless as a teacher. Face-to-face, she can see if her students get the material or not.

A kid is staring at his phone, and she code switches to get his attention — “Why aren’t you finished? Stop playing around,” she says in Spanish. He perks up and says she sounds like his mom.

Abalos is Mexican-American and that helps the kids relate to her, in a school where the student body is nearly 70% Latino.

Abalos’ summer students are making up for a failed class. Many of them were at home alone while doing online school and many lacked structure, she says. But mostly what they missed is each other, and a connection to an adult.

“It's not that any of these students can't do the work,” she says. “It's that they are missing whatever kind of support, and the challenge of teaching summer school is to make sure you provide that support.”