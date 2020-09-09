Sunnyside School District lays out plans for hybrid in-person learning

The Sunnyside School District is working to have students return for a mix of in-person and online learning starting Oct. 19.

The tentatively scheduled start of hybrid learning would come 10 weeks after the school year began remotely due to COVID-19.

Tucson’s second-largest school district plans to split students who opt for hybrid in-person learning into two groups. Group A would go to school on Mondays and Thursdays, and Group B would attend on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are reserved for virtual learning from home with a teacher.

The remaining days of the week that students are not on campus, they will work independently with no teacher check-in.

A fully remote option will continue to be available for Sunnyside families.

As far as teachers are concerned, whether they will be returning to school sites or allowed to continue teaching from home is dependent on how many students opt for in-school instruction. Some students may be assigned different teachers in the process.

Families are being surveyed on their preference. Sunnyside anticipates that between 25% to 40% of parents will want to stick with online learning.

Despite the county meeting the state benchmarks to start offering hybrid instruction, the Pima County Health Department has an additional metric regarding the region’s ability to conduct contact tracing that hasn’t been met. Officials have also recommended schools wait until it’s apparent how the influx of students at the University of Arizona affects the coronavirus and public-health metrics.