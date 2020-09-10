Tucson Unified announces start date for hybrid learning, return of employees

Tucson Unified will start a mix of in-person and virtual learning on Oct. 19, as long as the Pima County Health Department says it’s safe to do so.

Tucson’s largest school district also announced dates for a phased-in return of employees to work beginning with district office employees on Sept. 21, followed by support staff who are not teachers on Sept. 28 and teachers on Oct. 19.

“We are committed to making these decisions, of course, based off of Pima County Health Department recommendations at every phase of this epidemic,” said Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo at the Sept. 9 governing board meeting. “We did so when the criteria was in the danger zone. We have to honor the recommendations again, as this criteria starts to move north into yellow and green.”

Despite Pima County meeting state benchmarks to start offering hybrid instruction, the Pima County Health Department has an additional metric regarding the region’s ability to conduct contact tracing that hasn’t been met. County health officials have also recommended schools wait until it’s apparent how the influx of students at the University of Arizona affects the coronavirus and public-health metrics.