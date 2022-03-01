Supervisor on Pima County jail deaths: 'Need to figure out how this is happening'

After the Pima County jail reported a decade-high number of deaths in 2021, Sheriff Chris Sheriff Nanos spoke to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to answer key questions about drug overdoses and staffing issues at the facility.

Since January 2021, the jail has reported 12 deaths at its facility, with two fentanyl-related overdoses reported this year.

Including the two deaths this year, five of the deaths were attributed to drug overdoses, with the most recent four caused by fentanyl. Three of the deaths resulted from medical complications, three from COVID-19, and one from suicide, according to the Pima County medical examiner’s findings. Of the 12 inmates, eight were people of color.

Supervisor Matt Heinz put the board’s discussion with the sheriff on Tuesday’s agenda amid scrutiny the Sheriff’s Department is facing for the deaths and outcry from advocates and family members of deceased inmates.

“I think this is really good to get out there for the public to continue to have this discussion in a very public and very transparent way,” he said. “This is a problem, and we need to own it and we need to figure out how this is happening.”