Tanque Verde district to require masks for PreK-6th-grade students, staff

Agua Caliente students, who were all put on distance learning after the temporary school closure, will be returning to in-person classes Monday. But Tenuta insisted that they couldn’t ensure that every kid returning to school was not still sick with COVID, and further contagion was still possible.

“My concern is that quarantine doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re following that quarantine order from the health department,” he said. “We don’t have a guarantee that those students are going to be healthy.”

Schalk said he believed that more students would return to school wearing masks voluntarily after experiencing the Agua Caliente closure, and that the problem would “solve itself to some extent.”

For his part, Neff said he believed the mask mandate would mainly cause more division among the district’s community.

“My opinion is that this will cause great dissension in the district and I don’t think it’s really effective that much,” Neff said. He added that he preferred to further explore Superintendent Scott Hagerman’s proposal to implement masking when necessary under a certain threshold.