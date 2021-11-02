COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Tanque Verde district elementary school

Agua Caliente Elementary School shut down in-person classes for two weeks on Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak among students, according to an email sent by Principal Chris Rietz.

The move to switch to distance learning will be in effect until Nov. 15 when the northeast-side school is scheduled to reopen for classes, the announcement on Tuesday said.

“We understand this situation is unsettling, and may cause disruption for your child and family,” Rietz wrote in the email. “Please know we will be working to ensure your child’s educational experience continues to be meaningful and engaging while they learn online.”

The announcement came only a couple hours after the Pima County Health Department recommended that the school, 11420 E. Limberlost Road, be closed temporarily because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and amount of recent student absences.

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tanque Verde Unified School District’s online coronavirus dashboard, there were more than 40 active COVID-19 positive cases at Agua Caliente Elementary reported to the county Health Department. The school's student enrollment was listed at 472, the second-smallest enrollment in the district.