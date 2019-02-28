A teen girl died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, officials say.
The girl was hit around 8:30 a.m. and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. Next of kin have been notified.
West Silverlake Road is closed from South Mission Road to South Santa Cruz Lane due to the crash.
Drivers should avoid the area, which is near the Pima County jail.
There is no more information at this time.
.@Tucson_Police Traffic Detectives are investigating a pedestrian collision in the area of Silverlake & Cottonwood. Injuries are life threatening.— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 28, 2019
Silverlake Rd is shut down from Mission Rd to Santa Cruz Ln. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/EqoTCJrAG9