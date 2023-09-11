A 17-year-old boy walking on the road Saturday night was fatally struck by a car, Sierra Vista police say.

Zachary Teller was struck shortly after 8:15 p.m. after several calls to police about someone walking in the traffic lanes of Arizona 90 and Industry Drive, police said Monday in a news release.

Police received its first call at 8:15 p.m. reporting a “drunk person walking near the road.” At 8:17 p.m. another caller said a driver possibly hit a pedestrian in the middle of the road. And at 8:18 p.m. a third person reported that a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the road, the release said.

An officer who arrived at the crash scene at 8:20 p.m. found Teller had been fatally struck, the release said.

Witnesses told police the teen was walking in the middle of the lane closest to the shoulder when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle that struck Teller remained on scene, cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sierra Vista Police Department at (520)452-7500.