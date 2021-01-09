 Skip to main content
The 2021 Arizona Legislature by the numbers

Gov. Doug Ducey in the Arizona House Chambers.

 Sean Logan / The Arizona Republic 2019

The 2021 Arizona Legislature, by the numbers:

House of Representatives 

This year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats, the same split as last year.

Senate 

This year — 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats.

Last year — 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

Dates and schedules

Deadline for adjourning this year (Saturday the week of the 100th day of the session, counting Saturdays and Sundays) — April 24.

Adjournment last year — May 26. (Last working day was actually March 23. Legislature recessed repeatedly after COVID-19 outbreak until coming back May 26 solely to adjourn.)

Length of last year's session — 72 days.

Longest session — 173 days in 1988.

Bills and laws 

Number of bills introduced last regular session (not including miscellaneous resolutions and memorials) — 1,607.

Number sent to the governor, Republican Doug Ducey — 90.

Bills signed — 90.

Bills vetoed — 0.

Veto record — 58, set in 2005 by Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano.

