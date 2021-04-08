The drought's getting worse, particularly in the Southwest, says new study

The study found particularly sharp contrasts in drought-related trends between the Southwest and the Pacific Northwest. Not only did rainfall increase since 1976 in the Northwest, the typical number of dry days between storms also decreased. Portions of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas also had improving rainfall conditions, the study found.

The study’s bottom line for our region is that worsening drought conditions carry potential consequences for everyone — people and animals who drink water, crops that need irrigating, grasslands and cacti that need moisture, and wildlife and cattle that need grass and other desert foods.

It’s been well known for quite some time that the West is in a prolonged drought that has intensified since 2000. But this study stretches the drought’s duration as far back as the middle 1970s. But weather stations checked by researchers have shown these trends were more common since 2000, Smith said.

The findings come as Tucson and the desert Southwest endure one of their driest spells on record — a period not even covered by this study.