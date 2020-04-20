The wait game: Tucson restaurants banking on federal help with coronavirus crisis

When Marana officials last month ordered all bars to close and restaurants to transition to takeout only, Clint Bolin pulled out his calculator and figured out how much money his 20 or so mostly part-time employees were going to lose.

He calculated the hourly wages and then added in the tips for servers that make up the majority of his staff at The Station Pub & Grill and decided he was going to continue paying them, even though most would be sitting on the sidelines of his popular 8-year-old restaurant on North Silverbell Road.

His payroll jumped from $14,000 every two weeks to around $20,000 — the increase due to the tips that are now coming out of his pocket, not his customers — while revenues have dramatically dipped to around $5,000 a week.

Bolin said he is down about $60,000 so far and his reserves are nearly depleted. He figures he can afford one, maybe two more pay cycles before he’s going to have to stop paying his employees.

“We’re not in danger of closing down completely, but I just don’t want lay off my employees,” Bolin said Thursday, April 16, as he waited for word on his application for federal relief funds that he applied for weeks ago when the Paycheck Protection Program opened. “I feel like there is a lot of fulfillment knowing that you have a job and don’t have to go on unemployment.”

Bolin will likely have to wait longer; the $350 billion paycheck program, part of the $2 trillion federal coronavirus pandemic relief efforts, is officially depleted.