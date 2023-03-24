Happy first weekend of spring, Tucson 🌼

Here's what to expect: the three-day Fourth Avenue Street Fair, TONS of smaller markets highlighting local makers, late-night roller skating, a drag show in honor of Jenni Rivera, a touch-a-truck fest, an art hike in Sabino Canyon ... and LOTS MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

National Tamale Day at 1912 Brewing

Celebrate National Tamale Day at 1912 Brewing Co. with pairings from Tucson Tamale Company and Daniela's Cooking. You'll get a flight of three beers, three tamales and a side of chips.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Meet the Artist: Adam Homan

Head to Proper Shops, a new shopping venue with several retailers under one roof, to meet local artist Adam Homan, who is known for his playful steel sculptures. While you're there, you'll be able to shop from the other stores and enjoy a full bar.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Where: The Tucson Gallery in Proper Shops, 300 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

The 24th annual EGGstravaganza is back on March 25

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

A Western Experience at Old Tucson

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sign up now for Tucson Clay Co-Op’s 2023 Summer Camp!

Gardening Hour

The Garden Kitchen hosts a weekly gardening hour where attendees can learn more about gardening, connect with others in the community and bring home clippings and produce.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow Night with Flam Chen

Tucson Circus Arts is collaborating with Flam Chen to host a flow night where you can join performers and friends for skill-building with juggling, stilts and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Cost: $10 suggested donation, RSVP in the Facebook comment section

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair

See hundreds of artists from around the world, plus enjoy bites from food vendors and hear the sounds of musicians.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 24

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia, cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, March 24 for cat trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, March 26 for cat yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 for cat bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ray Ray's Sonoran Spirit Tea Tasting

Westbound is hosting a complimentary tasting of hard tea by Ray Ray's Sonoran Spirit Tea. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 24 Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together a market this weekend. The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Telling Our Barrio Stories

Listen to and share stories about local neighborhood Barrio Kroeger Lane. The stories will be used as inspiration for a mural that's set to be created later this year.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cherry Blossom Festival at Kira Kira

Kira Kira Collectibles is hosting an anime-themed event with a maid cafe, a cosplay contest, vendors and raffles.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Local Magick Market

The Ninth House and By and By are putting together a market with about 15 vendors selling wildlife illustrations, jewelry, body oils, ceramics and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: By and By, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Night Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Night Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Divas Presenta: Tribute to Jenni Rivera

DIVAS Illusions Show is hosting a drag show tribute for late singer Jenni Rivera. There will be prizes and drink specials at the bar!

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 general admission. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Sabino Canyon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading an art hike along Sabino Canyon Lake Loop with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and go hiking, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Sabino Canyon Lake Loop Trail, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Sketching for Mindfulness Workshop

Learn how to sketch for mindfulness with blogger Emily of Our Sourthwest Nest. During the workshop, you'll use your non-dominant hand for creative exercises like sketching. You'll also get to enjoy snacks and wine, plus you can take home a sketch pad, pens, a small frame and a set of beeswax candles.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: $80

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night: Glow Party

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! This event takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. For this special edition party, wear white or neon and dance under a blacklight. Organizers will have glow paint on hand, too!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Bargains

Vintage shop Strikes and Gutters is hosting a market at the Wooden Nickel with vendors selling items like earrings, loose-leaf tea and abstract art.

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Wooden Nickel Tavern, 1908 S. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Floral Workshop at The Green Room

New flower shop The Green Room is hosting a workshop where you'll get to create your own flower arrangement to take home. The price includes the vase, flowers, drinks and snacks!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: $75, reserve your seat in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Hopi Katsina Trunk Show

Check out a collection of katsina (or kachina) carvings from Hopi artists. There will also be talks about the history of katsina art at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Archery Expo Day

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting an expo for all things archery! You'll find archery equipment and other items, basic archery instruction, raffles and more.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25

Where: Oro Valley Archery Range, 660 W. Naranja Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Girls Night Out with Tipsy Picassos

Join social event company Girls Night Out for a class with Tipsy Picassos! There will be an earring-making class followed by a social with games, food and drinks.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanque Verde Flow and Feast

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting an event to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek. There will be family activities, a creek walk and a picnic with burritos from Tumerico.

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Zumba Party at the Tucson Museum of Art

Cafe a la C'Art, located inside the Tucson Museum of Art, is hosting a Zumba party. Also, if you purchase an entree for brunch, you'll get a free mimosa or coffee!

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 150 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson

Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

BICAS Art Mart

Local nonprofit BICAS started an art market in 2021 after art events were canceled during the pandemic, taking away important revenue generators for Tucson artists. You'll find pottery, jewelry, screen printing, stained glass and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Touch-A-Truck

Junior League of Tucson is hosting a family-friendly event where kids will be able to touch, climb and explore vehicles. The lineup includes firetrucks, police cars, a school bus, a USPS truck and construction equipment.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26. 10-11 a.m. is dubbed a quiet hour, without horns.

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Park Fest at Palo Verde Park

Inspired by Porch Fest in the Garden District neighborhood, the Palo Verde Park neighborhood is hosting a family-friendly community event featuring three stages for live music and three food trucks. Bring a chair or blankets for seating!

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Wellness Fair at Rozet Nursery

Head to Rozet Nursery for a wellness fair featuring local vendors in art, astrology, life coaching, nutrition and more. There will be a medicinal herbs class, plus workshops on breath work, self-care and pottery.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and workshops

Visit the event page for more information.

High School Battle of the Bands

Tucson Parks and Recreation and Best Life Presents are hosting the High School Battle of the Bands at Reid Park. Musicians, ages 13-18 years old, will compete for a grand prize.

When: Noon on Sunday, March 26

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Snake & Sip

Head to Cobra Arcade Bar for this monthly market featuring vendors that may be selling items like clothes, art and food. There will be live snakes!!

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.