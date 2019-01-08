Distance runner Dan Heston will take on a 12-hour run to raise money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Heston is planning to complete 248 laps in 12 hours at the Mountain View High School track, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., on Saturday, Jan. 19. The public is encouraged to join him anytime from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Heston has a history of completing long-distance runs to benefit the food bank. Last year, he ran the 106-mile El Tour de Tucson route, finishing just before the bicyclists took off.
This year, he will keep to the track at Mountain View, running 62 miles.
Solo runners or relay teams are welcome to join him anytime during the 12-hour run. Registration is required at www.communityfoodbank.org/dans-run
You can also donate to support this effort or show up and cheer him on. There also will be a wellness fair from noon to 5 p.m.
Heston’s goal is to raise $20,000 for the food bank.
For more information or to donate, go to www.communityfoodbank.org/Dans-Run