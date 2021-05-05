Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 6:20 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:45, 4:25, 6:35, 7:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:55, 6:45.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:30, 4:50, 7:35.
Nobody (R) - 3:35, 6.
Separation (R) - 4:40, 7:20.
Storks (PG) - 4 p.m.
Fast and the Furious (PG-13) - 4:45 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 7:10 p.m.
Together Together (R) - 4:30, 7:05.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:35 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:30.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:40, 6:30, 7:45.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 6:15 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 4, 4:50, 6, 7, 7:40.
Nobody (R) - 4:10, 6:45.
Nomadland (R) - 4:15, 7:35.
Unholy (PG-13) - 4:20, 7:20.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:05, 7:25.
Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:30.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 8:15 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5:45 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 7:30, 8:30.
Nobody (R) - 8:05 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 5:30 p.m.
Separation (R) - 8 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 8.
Wrath of Man: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 7 p.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:15, 4:45, 7:20, 7:45.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:45 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 4, 4:30, 7:30.
Nobody (R) - 7:45 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 6:45.
Separation (R) - 4:15, 7:15.
Tremors (NR) - 5 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:30.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Truffle Hunters (PG-13) - 8 p.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1, 1:55, 2:50, 4:10, 5, 5:55.
Four Good Days (R) - 1:20, 4:10, 7:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:15, 3:50, 5:15, 6:50, 8:15.
Limbo (R) - 1:10, 4:05.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 1:25, 2:05, 3:10, 3:55, 4:30, 5:05, 6:15, 6:55.
Nobody (R) - 1:10, 4.
Nomadland (R) - 1:05 p.m.
Separation (R) - 2, 4:55, 7:50.
Triumph (NR) - 1, 3:45, 6:35.
Unholy (PG-13) - 12:55, 3:40, 6:25.
Together Together (R) - 1:35, 4:20, 7:05.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:20.
Four Good Days (R) - 1:35, 3:40, 6:30, 9.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 11, 12:30, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7:50, 8:50.
Nobody (R) - 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:30, 2:30, 5:20, 8:10.
Separation (R) - 12:25, 3:20, 6:15, 9:10.
Courier (PG-13) - 11:45, 2:45, 5:45, 8:40.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Citizen Kane (PG) - 3:30 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:25, 4:25, 6:15, 7:15.
Four Good Days (R) - 3:35, 6:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:15, 7:05.
Mank (R) - 6 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:20, 4:15, 6:10, 7:25.
Nobody (R) - 2:45, 5:20.
Nomadland (R) - 6:25 p.m.
Promising Young Woman (R) - 3:10 p.m.
Separation (R) - 2:35, 5:10, 7:55.
Storks (PG) - 5:30 p.m.
Fast and the Furious (PG-13) - 4:20, 7.
Resort (NR) - 3:05, 5:05, 7:50.
Unholy (PG-13) - 2:40, 5:25, 7:45.
Virtuoso (R) - 4:05, 6:45.
Together Together (R) - 4, 6:40.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 2:55 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:50.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.