Thursday movies

Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 6:20 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:45, 4:25, 6:35, 7:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:55, 6:45.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:30, 4:50, 7:35.

Nobody (R) - 3:35, 6.

Separation (R) - 4:40, 7:20.

Storks (PG) - 4 p.m.

Fast and the Furious (PG-13) - 4:45 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 7:10 p.m.

Together Together (R) - 4:30, 7:05.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:35 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:30.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:40, 6:30, 7:45.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 6:15 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4, 4:50, 6, 7, 7:40.

Nobody (R) - 4:10, 6:45.

Nomadland (R) - 4:15, 7:35.

Unholy (PG-13) - 4:20, 7:20.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:05, 7:25.

Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:30.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 8:15 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5:45 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 7:30, 8:30.

Nobody (R) - 8:05 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 5:30 p.m.

Separation (R) - 8 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 8.

Wrath of Man: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 7 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:15, 4:45, 7:20, 7:45.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:45 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4, 4:30, 7:30.

Nobody (R) - 7:45 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 6:45.

Separation (R) - 4:15, 7:15.

Tremors (NR) - 5 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Truffle Hunters (PG-13) - 8 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1, 1:55, 2:50, 4:10, 5, 5:55.

Four Good Days (R) - 1:20, 4:10, 7:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:15, 3:50, 5:15, 6:50, 8:15.

Limbo (R) - 1:10, 4:05.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 1:25, 2:05, 3:10, 3:55, 4:30, 5:05, 6:15, 6:55.

Nobody (R) - 1:10, 4.

Nomadland (R) - 1:05 p.m.

Separation (R) - 2, 4:55, 7:50.

Triumph (NR) - 1, 3:45, 6:35.

Unholy (PG-13) - 12:55, 3:40, 6:25.

Together Together (R) - 1:35, 4:20, 7:05.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:20.

Four Good Days (R) - 1:35, 3:40, 6:30, 9.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 11, 12:30, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7:50, 8:50.

Nobody (R) - 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:30, 2:30, 5:20, 8:10.

Separation (R) - 12:25, 3:20, 6:15, 9:10.

Courier (PG-13) - 11:45, 2:45, 5:45, 8:40.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Citizen Kane (PG) - 3:30 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:25, 4:25, 6:15, 7:15.

Four Good Days (R) - 3:35, 6:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:15, 7:05.

Mank (R) - 6 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:20, 4:15, 6:10, 7:25.

Nobody (R) - 2:45, 5:20.

Nomadland (R) - 6:25 p.m.

Promising Young Woman (R) - 3:10 p.m.

Separation (R) - 2:35, 5:10, 7:55.

Storks (PG) - 5:30 p.m.

Fast and the Furious (PG-13) - 4:20, 7.

Resort (NR) - 3:05, 5:05, 7:50.

Unholy (PG-13) - 2:40, 5:25, 7:45.

Virtuoso (R) - 4:05, 6:45.

Together Together (R) - 4, 6:40.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 2:55 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 7, 7:50.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

