Tim Steller's opinion: City of Tucson must stop takeover of Reid Park pond, hill

Now, it’s true that the zoo held a public process after the tax was narrowly approved and decided in 2018 on a westward expansion. City officials assert that process was transparent and inclusive and should be accepted as such.

But the proof that it was not adequate is right there in the movement against the expansion into this area. Until November, few if any users of the south duck pond and Barnum Hill knew that it was to be taken over. Otherwise, this rebellion against the plan wouldn’t have happened.

“What you’re calling a public process doesn’t stand up to scrutiny,” said Lauren McElroy, co-chair of Save The Heart of Reid Park, in Tuesday’s meeting. “Presentations given were directed to people associated with the zoo. There were no town halls or public hearings about changing land use in Reid Park.”

Her co-chair, Manon Getsi, noted “I’m feeling a little gaslit.”

“It shouldn’t be on me to work for free to get the word out, and that’s basically what’s happened,” Getsi said. “In the last two months, I’ve done a better job, with five or six other people, letting people know what’s going on in Reid Park than the city has done over the last three years.”