Tim Steller's opinion: Cochise County's water reckoning is now; Tucson's is next

We can try to ignore water issues, but they will crack open our minds and flow into our consciousness one way or another.

Recently in Cochise County water has demanded it be noticed through fissures and floods.

As my colleague Tony Davis reported over the weekend, fissures have been opening up in the agricultural areas of the county in Arizona's southeast corner. These cracks in the ground, up to a half-mile long and reaching depths of 16 feet or more, have damaged roads, forcing closures and long detours.

A fissure closed U.S. Highway 191, the main north-south drag in the Sulphur Springs Valley, for a week this summer.

But road closures are the least of their significance. What they are really telling us is that people are pumping too much water for all the proliferating farms in the region.

When the groundwater level drops, the water no longer binds the soil together, and it can collapse. The recent summer storms have hastened the process, chiseling out fissures in the unbound soil.

The storms also proved the folly of walling off washes. In a part of Cochise County southeast where fissures have formed, heavy rains forced open and damaged huge gates in the expensive new border wall.