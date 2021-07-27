Overpumping causing AZ land to sink dramatically where highway crack opened

“Just like the mud cracks you see in a puddle after it dries up, in the same way, cracks form that are usually very narrow, and then when we have a rainstorm, water gets into a crack and it becomes wider and you can see it,” said James Lemmon, an ADOT geologist who spent three days at the crack site. “And this is a naturally occurring process.”

However, an ADWR map showing 10 years of subsidence in the Willcox area shows U.S. 191 passes through several bright red areas indicating the worst known subsidence, near where the recent crack occurred.

“So it is definitely possible a fissure could form somewhere along there,” said Cook. “It can be tough to differentiate between the different types of cracks but when a fissure forms through a preexisting desiccation crack network, it can make all the cracks worse — deeper, with more erosion.”

Some of these areas may already have fissures forming, but people don’t know about them until they break the surface, usually on a road or someone’s property, Cook said.

But while farmers have been pumping a mile from where the crack occurred, authorities haven’t observed what’s known as differential subsidence there. That occurs when one area of land sinks more than an adjoining area, and is typically a prime cause of fissures, said Lemmon and Conway.