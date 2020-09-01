Tim Steller's opinion: Effort to put Kanye West on AZ ballot relying on deception

He signed and went back to the car, where his dad asked him what it was about. Tom Meixner went to check out the petitions himself, he said.

“The first page was a non-legal piece of paper. The front page was just a 8½-by-11 photocopy of a grid. It said something about legalizing marijuana. Then I looked at the second page, and it was a petition for Kanye West,” Tom Meixner said.

He signed the front page before realizing what the second page said. When he realized and went back to the car, Sean Meixner decided to go back to the petition circulator and asked him to remove his signature. To his small credit, the circulator willingly did.

I went to the UA Monday after hearing this story, but the sign, which Meixner had photographed earlier that day, was down. I hunted around and found a young man on a bicycle who told me, “We’re trying to get independents on the ballot.”

“Like who?” I asked.

“We want to help my guy Ye,” he said, using West’s nickname. It was a forgivably quick admission, in my book. I didn’t sign.