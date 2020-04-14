Tim Steller's opinion: Limited testing, tracing are holding us back from reopening

Ask any expert about to handle an epidemic like COVID-19, and they’ll mention the same two concepts: testing and tracing.

You need to test widely in order to know who has or has had the disease. And you need to trace who they’ve been in contact with so those people can get tested or quarantine themselves.

Those are keys at the outset to try to isolate the clusters in an outbreak. But they remain crucial in moments like this when we are looking for a way to safely re-open the economy without having unmanageable spikes in disease.

Testing and tracing — the concepts sound simple, but Arizona and America are showing they aren’t easy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top expert in infectious diseases, said Tuesday that we don’t have an adequate system for either testing or tracing to be able to re-open the economy. “We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Former Arizona health director Will Humble, who is now the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, explained we need a “quick diagnostic test with a fast turnaround time. You need to be able to find everybody who’s asymptomatic and sick, so they can go into isolation. They only can do that if they can get a quick test, and it’s diagnostic, fast and convenient.”

That’s not happening any time soon. Since March 25, Arizona’s health department has been discouraging medical providers from testing for COVID-19.