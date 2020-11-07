Tim Steller's opinion: McSally may have changed, but it's her continuity that doomed her

It was a big stretch: Once, in a 2003 interview, a libertarian host asked what Sinema would think if an American wanted to go fight for the Taliban. “Fine,” she had said. “Go ahead.” In context, listening to the interview, it was easy to tell that Sinema was simply brushing off the question from an oddball interviewer and trying to steer the conversation away. It wasn’t “supporting treason.”

But criticizing her opponents as anti-American became a pattern for the politician who was a commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and lives in Tucson.

This year, McSally’s principal line of attack on fellow Tucsonan Mark Kelly was to imply that he was some sort of traitor because of his relationships with China.

It bears emphasizing: Kelly had an even more distinguished career in service to the United States than McSally did, considering he rose to command a space shuttle.

But still, she returned in her campaign to the same worn-out attack line she had used against Sinema, that her opponent was somehow against the United States.

Of course the pink tutu didn’t fit Kelly. Come on. Why did she think it would?