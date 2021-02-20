Tim Steller's opinion: New 5G poles don't belong in Tucsonans' front yards

The property doesn’t belong to Jones, who has rented it for years, but neither she nor her landlord, Jo Riester, are happy with the pole’s placement in front of the house.

“If they even would have put the pole behind the house with the other poles, that’s fine,” Jones said. “Why in front of somebody’s house where they live at? They make it hard to get in and out of the driveway. It’s just a hassle.”

Riester is concerned, among other things, that the pole will reduce the value of the home, which is where she grew up. Both she and Jones also noted that the city has regularly warned or cited them for the weeds growing in the same patch of ground where the small-cell pole now stands.

That raises the question: If the owner or renter are responsible for keeping that plot of land clean, then why can’t they decide whether they want a pole placed there?

Well, that’s a story, one that Kozachik is learning to tell. And he explained it to me in a few conversations last week.

The telecommunication companies need lots of smaller poles to support their 5G networks. And federal law preempts states, while state law preempts cities, from doing much of anything about where they place their poles — as long as they place them in the public right of way.