Tim Steller's opinion: Pandemic effects cause collateral damage across Tucson justice system

The way our justice system usually works, it relies on people talking to other people, in person, sometimes under oath.

For most of a year now, though, it’s been inadvisable at best, dangerous at worst, to get together and hash out our conflicts the normal way.

The police, the jail, the constables, the courts, the attorneys — they’ve all adapted on the fly, sometimes creatively and productively. They use Microsoft Teams, for example, for many court hearings. But the system isn’t built for this and is starting to bend under pressure.

The details are as nitty-gritty as this: Pima County’s 10 constables, preparing for a possible January onslaught of evictions they have to carry out, say they don’t have enough personal protective equipment. They often end up inside people’s homes, dealing with them face to face, with just a cloth face covering and maybe gloves.

One constable just got back to work after 18 days out with COVID-19.

And the problems are as abstract as a growing backlog of criminal cases in Pima County Superior Court. A dozen trials were scheduled to begin in January, but on Friday, presiding judge Kyle Bryson suspended them again, this time till Jan. 31.