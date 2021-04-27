Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson must value open space above $0.00 in zoo expansion

The problem with the Reid Park Zoo’s expansion has always been one of valuation.

Building the expansion has obvious costs, as the city and the zoo both recognize. But the public park land sacrificed for the expansion is given no dollar value.

That was true when the zoo was going to expand into Barnum Hill and the south duck pond, and it’s true now as the city chooses between two other alternatives.

The city finds itself in the position of choosing between one expansion option that appears to cost a lot of money — at least $15 million — and another that appears to cost a lot less, about $4.6 million.

Between those two, the choice is easy — you pick the cheaper one. That’s what City Manager Michael Ortega recommended to the Tucson mayor and council Tuesday — that they choose “Concept D” among the eight options discussed by Tucson residents in a wide-ranging listening session over the last six weeks.

Option D, though, means taking up to 4.5 acres of green and open space north of the duck ponds in central Reid Park. It’s a wide, grassy area with trees around its perimeter and a small baseball diamond in one corner. It has value, especially in a city as deficient in park space as Tucson is.