Tim Steller's opinion: Voters should fire judge who fired gun

A video taken by Watters shows that Watters walked up to the side of Qin’s car and confronted him, saying, “What are you doing (expletive)? What are you doing (expletive)? Get out of the car, get out of the car or I’m going to blow your head off!”

He demands that Qin get on the ground, and you can hear Qin say, “I don’t have to get on the ground.”

Watters says, “Yeah you do (expletive) or I’m going to shoot your head right off.”

Qin may have been the original instigator of the conflict, and he is facing a charge of felony stalking to which he has pleaded not guilty. But the video leaves little doubt that Watters was the aggressor in this confrontation.

Then he went beyond that and fired a shot. Watters alleges that Qin came toward him, but you can’t tell that from the video, and honestly it sounds like a cover story. The video makes it seem Watters was plenty angry to fire a “warning shot,” as he called it, without provocation.

Again, this is what you expect from a defendant in Watters’ court, not from the judge himself.