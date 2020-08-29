Tim Steller's opinion: Weed trees could be key to Tucson's big planting effort

A few years ago, a thin, rust-colored trunk grew up in the shade between a lemon tree and a tangerine tree in our backyard.

It took me by surprise when I realized that trunk did not belong to the tangerine or lemon. It was a volunteer, a weed tree, thriving in the occasional gray-water flow from our kitchen that sates the citrus.

I decided to let it grow and see what it became. It hardly branched or leafed out at all until it rose above the 10-foot height of the citrus trees, but now it tops off around 20 feet, awkward and bending, with large brown seed pods. Apparently it is a mimosa, a tree that has been invading my neighborhood.

Now it’s one of four weed trees that I’ve allowed to grow in our medium-sized backyard, plus a fifth one just outside the back wall in the alley.

I didn’t know I was following a philosophy until I read a novel called “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. In it, a character who owns 1ƒ acres in the Midwest reads this in a book: “The best and easiest way to get a forest to return to any plot of cleared land is to do nothing — nothing at all, and do it for less time than you might think.”