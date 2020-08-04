Today's primary election: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Primary elections are Tuesday, Aug. 4, and while many have voted by mail this year, others will be going to the polls.

Here’s what you need to know to vote in Pima County or track your ballot and election results:

Masks are required at polling places. Election workers will be available to assist people in voting if they don’t have a mask or face covering.

Election-day voters can find their polling place by entering the address on their voter registration forms at this website: http://tucne.ws/1fj8

Voters who received a mail ballot but didn’t return it by mail can return a completed ballot to any polling place Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Those who mailed in their ballot can track it at the website: http://tucne.ws/b4o

Primary election results will be posted and updated to the Pima County Elections website after 8 p.m. Tuesday: pima.gov/elections