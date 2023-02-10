Travel on Prince Road approaching North Flowing Wells Road will be restricted on Friday due to work in the area.

Eastbound travel will be reduced to one lane with no left turns since crews will be out all day repairing a utility pole, Tucson police said.

Police are asking the public to use an alternate route.

More information on road closures can be found at az511.gov.

