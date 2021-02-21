Trivial 911 calls are a growing problem in Tucson

Non-urgent calls have always occurred in the 911 system, both locally and nationally, but "it's become a larger problem" in Tucson over the last several years, Kuhn said.

He said 911 staffers aim to be helpful to such callers, but it's tough when the switchboard is jammed with calls about heart attacks, car crashes, suicides, gunfire and other life-threatening incidents.

"That is always the challenge," he said, especially now when the 911 center is understaffed by 33% during a hiring and retention crisis. The center is authorized for 165 personnel but only has 100 available for duty during any 24-hour period.

The problems behind the 911 staffing crisis were identified last year in a $40,000 consultant's study. A City Hall subcommittee is overseeing the progress of recommended improvements.

There are laws against abusing the 911 system, but "it's really not our goal to turn 911 callers into criminals," Kuhn said.

"I think if we can educate the community it will help us in our current situation," he said.