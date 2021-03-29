Tu Nidito helps children, families cope with grief

“I thought the support group would be sad, but I was happy to see the social side of our meetings. Coming to group at Tu Nidito is an easy way to do a hard thing,” shares a Tu Nidito teen.

That “hard thing” is grief. During a year of profound turmoil and loss, Tu Nidito Children and Family Services perseveres to ensure that no child grieves alone.

Since the pandemic began, Tu Nidito pivoted all programming to a virtual format. On any given weekday evening, Tu Nidito’s virtual support groups are bustling with children, teens and young adults, meeting with their peers, face to face via Zoom.

Unlike their daily remote schooling, participants are gathering together for support over their shared grief. That is, grief due to a loved one’s death or a parent/caregiver’s diagnosis of a serious medical condition. The ability to meet virtually connects grieving youths ages 3½ to 18, their parents/caregivers, and adults ages 18-39, throughout Southern Arizona, including rural areas of Pima County, and other Southern Arizona communities that would otherwise not have access to this type of support.