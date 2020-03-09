Tucson-area reports first case of coronavirus; state prepares for thousands of infections

A Pima County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory infection, according to county and state health officials.
State health officials, meanwhile, also said Arizona could see thousands of coronavirus cases, putting the state at a "heightened" risk for community spread of the disease, which originated in China and has quickly spread globally.
In Pima County, the infected individual, who lives in unincorporated part of the county, recently returned from travel in an area with community spread of the virus and was tested last week. Health officials said they were unable to confirm where the individual traveled, or any other identifying information because it would compromise the person's privacy.
Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, said the individual was not severely ill and has already recovered, but they have been advised to remain in at-home isolation until the middle of this week. Health officials are in the process of evaluating anyone who the individual may have been in contact with, but say the concern is low.
“This does not change Pima County’s approach as discussed in the press conference earlier today. We have been preparing for this for several weeks. We are not recommending closing schools or cancelling events,” England said.
England reiterated that most coronavirus cases have been mild and that the elderly and people with chronic health conditions are most at-risk.
The best way to protect yourself from the virus is to wash your hands often, keep your hands away from your face, stay home when you’re sick and avoid any large events or crowds.
The announcement of the local case came hours after organizers canceled the Tucson Festival of Books, after dozens of authors canceled scheduled appearances citing worries about the virus. The event was set for this weekend and typically draws more than 100,000 people to the University of Arizona campus.
At a Phoenix news conference Monday, Cara Christ, director of the state's health department, said the first few reported cases of the coronavirus in Arizona are "just the tip of the iceberg.''
She said that, just like the flu, there are going to be people with mild symptoms who will not seek medical care — and not be tested for the virus.
"So we know there's a lot more people who don't seek health care with respiratory symptoms and are still in the community,'' Christ said.
And they are still potentially contagious.
Christ said her latest analysis that Arizona has a "heightened'' risk of the new virus spreading here came after at least one of the state's cases ended up being traced to "community spread.'' That means the patient had no known travel to a country where he or she could have been exposed nor had been in contact with someone else with the virus.
The message with that risk level — and the chances of getting it — is simple.
"I think now that it's in the community, that's much more of a possibility than when it was just with those individuals that had traveled from Wuhan or from China,'' Christ said. What that means, she said, is "act like everyone has it.''
But even with that, Christ is saying that her current advice is that the only people who should take special precautions are those who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, especially respiratory.
Still, there are special circumstances.
For example, Christ said she would advise her own mother and grandmother not to take a plane trip, particularly a long one, unless it was absolutely necessary. Part of that, she said, is the "close quarters'' and the chance of ending up next to someone who is sick.
Still, Christ said, plane travel is probably a lot less risky than a cruise. In that case, it's not only a question of close contact but things like sharing dining facilities and even touching the same utensils.
"A lot of the same facilities are being used for days on end,'' she said.
As to those who are at risk, she had a special message.
"We encourage them to have supplies on hand, such as extra prescription medication, over-the-counter medications, and supplies like tissues and other household items and groceries,'' Christ said. "Take everyday precautions, such as avoiding people who are sick, washing your hands often, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas like your doorknobs, light switches, toilets, faucets and phones.''
And there's something else.
"Stay away from crowds, if possible,'' she said. "And have a plan if you get sick to call your health-care provider and identify who else can care for you if your caregiver becomes ill.''
Gov. Doug Ducey, who also was at Monday's briefing, said he was not concerned about reports of certain kinds of items like cleaning supplies being snapped up, leaving some store shelves bare.
"I'm confident that these items that are in the consumer market will be replenished and people should have the appropriate items in stock at home,'' the governor said.
Christ said there are no plans to ask organizations to cancel events designed to attract crowds, like the Democratic presidential debate in Phoenix this coming Sunday, saying that decision is up to individual event planners.
The health chief also announced new protocols for nursing homes and similar facilities, including screening visitors and, to the extent possible, convincing them to stay away. Still, she acknowledged, that presents different problems.