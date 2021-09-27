Tucson-based Raytheon's hypersonic missile passes 'historic' first test flight

"The HAWC free flight test was a successful demonstration of the capabilities that will make hypersonic cruise missiles a highly effective tool for our warfighters,” said Andrew "Tippy" Knoedler, HAWC program manager in DARPA's Tactical Technology Office. "This brings us one step closer to transitioning HAWC to a program of record that offers next generation capability to the U.S. military."

Raytheon said the companies are on track to deliver a prototype HAWC system to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Hypersonic missiles are dramatically faster than traditional weapons such as cruise missiles, with the ability to maneuver at high speed at altitudes that avoid long-range radars.

Hypersonics would give military commanders not just a more survivable weapon, but a greater range of options as to how and when to deploy them, Raytheon says.

“This flight test brings the U.S. military closer than ever before to deploying an offensive air-breathing hypersonic capability — a revolutionary leap forward for our warfighters,” Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said in prepared remarks.

Colin Whelan, vice president of advanced technology at Raytheon, called the test “a history-making moment.”