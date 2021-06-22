Tucson City Council approves water rate hike for unincorporated Pima County residents

Council members unanimously voted in April to begin the process of raising rates for some Tucson Water customers. The rate increases will not affect Tucson Water customers in jurisdictions such as Oro Valley, Marana and South Tucson, but rather unincorporated county areas including the Catalina Foothills and Avra Valley.

The average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated Pima County uses about 7,500 gallons of water for a monthly bill of about $50.28, according to the city. Under the new rate structure, this would increase to $56.45.

“As the stewards of our water utility and our water resources, mayor and council is responsible to make the best decisions available to be able to preserve the water resources, not just for our residents now, but into the future,” Mayor Regina Romero said. “Even though the motion has the cost of service analysis, this is much more based on the climate reality we live in and on the conservation that we have to take.”

The city says it takes more water, and more water infrastructure, to serve unincorporated areas. According to city staff, 29% of Tucson Water customers live in unincorporated Pima County and 36% of the utility’s pipelines serve these areas. They also say unincorporated residents use 43% more water than city customers.