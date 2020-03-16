Tucson closes all city recreation centers, year-round pools, youth programs through March

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all city recreation centers and aquatics facilities will be closed through the end of March, the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department announced.
This includes all 17 recreation centers and the four city pools that are usually open year-round.
All aquatics, youth programs (SchoolzOut Camps, InBetweeners Club and KIDCO) and senior programming will also be canceled during this time.
All leisure classes scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 22, will be delayed by a week and will begin Sunday, March 29. There will be no classes held on Monday, March 30, due to the César Chávez holiday.
The seven recreation centers designated as voting facilities in Arizona's Democratic presidential preference election will remain open Tuesday, March 17, strictly for voting or turning in ballots. Voting location information is at: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/ElectionInformation.
Residents with questions about city services and programs affected by these changes can email parksandrecreation@tucsonaz.gov .