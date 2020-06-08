Amid backlash, Tucson City Council will review ordinance on recording police

The city reached out to the ACLU of Arizona for input on the ordinance but ACLU staff was not able to review the ordinance until after it was passed, the ACLU of Arizona said in a letter to the mayor and council.

“While the Tucson City Ordinance No. 11746 is problematic and raises constitutional questions, it’s important for the residents of Tucson to remember that they still have the right to record or photograph police carrying out their duties. We urge anyone who has been restricted from doing so to contact the ACLU of Arizona.

“It is imperative that Tucsonans be given a clear opportunity to comment on such an important matter impacting their First Amendment rights, especially as people across the country, including Tucson, are exercising their right to protest to demand police accountability and an end to police violence.”

What is the intent?

The ordinance was adopted in response to a nationwide trend where people show up at crime scenes to record police, looking to create conflicts they can post online for profit.

“The intent is to allow police to conduct their lawful duties without interference or obstruction that makes this difficult, dangerous or impossible,” Rankin said.