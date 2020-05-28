Tucson council approves plan to distribute $96 million in federal coronavirus funding

A plan to distribute $95.7 million in federal CARES Act funding to help Tucson recover from the impact of COVID-19 has been approved by the city council.

Passed by Congress on March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provides emergency payments to state, local and tribal governments through the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. Tucson qualified for funding to cover pandemic related expenses incurred between March 1 and December 30, 2020.

The plan approved Wednesday by the council includes $22 million in community aid, $38 million in funding for the continuity of city operations and services and $33 million in reserves in anticipation of a potential resurgence of the coronavirus.

“This plan reflects the values and priorities of mayor and council, making sure that economic relief reaches every member of our community,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Our budget is a moral document. Through this strategic plan, we are making it loud and clear that we believe that the best investment we can make is in our community — whether it be helping small businesses and non-profits make payroll, aiding Tucsonans with their utility and rental payments, or investing in domestic violence prevention and childcare.”

On May 12, City Manager Michael Ortega provided the council with his own recommendations for how the funding should be distributed. Council member Lane Santa Cruz, however, took the lead on developing a strategic plan that she said focuses on equity and protecting Tucson’s most vulnerable populations.