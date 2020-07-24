Tucson education officials decry 'lack of leadership' at state level on school openings

With just weeks before learning is slated to resume, some Tucson-area educators and school leaders feel the state has left them to fend for themselves during a global health crisis.

Hoping to gain clarity from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on school reopening plans, an update issued Thursday, July 23, had the opposite effect.

“I think this executive order has actually caused a little bit more confusion,” says Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams. Other local leaders and educators agree with him.

Ducey and Arizona Schools Chief Kathy Hoffman announced Thursday that schools would get full funding for remote learners, who are typically funded at a lower rate, and an additional 5% for each student physically in classrooms as long as schools provide on-site learning opportunities for any student who wants it.

Although the executive order says that schools should prioritize vulnerable students such as those who receive free and reduced lunch, English-language learners, students with special needs and those in foster care, it also says that schools should inform all parents of available options and shall not refuse anyone.

That on-site learning, which must be offered starting Aug. 17, is described by executive order as in-person support services and supervision that may or may not be provided by a teacher or aide while students take part in distance learning.

Those sites are required to open just 10 days after the Arizona Department of Health Services must release public health benchmarks for the “safe return of in-person, teacher-led classroom instruction.”