Tucson Electric overhead power line plan runs afoul of neighbors, city

But the plan has hit some speed bumps at the city of Tucson, and Kozachik has vowed to invoke the Gateway Corridor ordinance to stop the project.

In May, a city zoning examiner denied TEP’s request for a special exception land-use permit to build the new Vine substation, which would be built on the north end of the UA Banner campus and next to the Jefferson Park neighborhood and link the two major sections of the Kino line.

The examiner said he could not determine the line proposal’s compliance with other area development plans because the line route in and out of the substation hadn’t been determined.

Barrios said TEP will refile the for the permit after it has filed its final route with the ACC.

But Kozachik said TEP will still have to deal with the Gateway Corridor ordinance prohibition on overhead power lines.

“The ordinance that we have mandates underground utilities on Gateway Corridors and that's what Kino is and it goes all the way to River Road,” he said. “So they need to square that circle and decide whether they want to pursue that alignment with that understanding.”