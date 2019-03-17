Tucson Fire crews responded to a fire in an abandoned building near East 29th Street and South Swan Road early Sunday morning.
Since late December, this has been the fifth fire at this complex, fire officials say. A man was killed in a fire at the complex in January.
Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, fire officials responded to a 911 call from a security guard of a nearby apartment building who reported smoke in the area.
A single engine company was initially dispatched to the area, according to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the abandoned complex. The captain requested response from the Tucson Police Department, as "fire crews have encountered what equates to booby traps on previous incidents at this complex," the release says.
When crews were able to access the complex, they were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.
There were no injuries to firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.