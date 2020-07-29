You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson grassroots organization gives away masks

Tucson grassroots organization gives away masks

Sonia Meigs selects masks to give to a driver during a public drive-thru charity event organized by Sewing Masks for Tucson at Alan's Shoes located at 5632 E Speedway Blvd, on July 29, 2020. They were prepared to give away 2,000 masks on Thursday.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Sewing Masks for Tucson prepared 2,000 masks for a public giveaway at Alan's Shoes, 5632 E Speedway Blvd, on July 29, 2020.

The grassroots organization started in mid-March with three people making masks for hospital workers, assisted living homes and the Red Cross. Now the group has grown to 65 active volunteers and is beginning to donate masks to the general public. One of the organizers, Andrea Rodriguez, was inspired to make the masks after seeing her home country of the Czech Republic put a mask mandate in place.

Alan's Shoes decided to help sponsor the Sewing Masks for Tucson's first public donation event held at Alvernon Park where the volunteers gave out 700 masks.

"We can't help everybody. We are a local ma-and-pop business," Annette Miklofsky, owner of Alan's Shoes, said. "We want to encourage other businesses or private individuals to help this organization. It helps everyone."

Sewing Masks for Tucson has given away about 17,000 masks since they began in March.

On the web: masksfortucson.org. On Facebook: Sewing Masks for Tucson. On Twitter: @sewingmasksfortucson

Volunteers with Sewing Masks for Tucson give away masks during a public drive-thru charity event Alan's Shoes located at 5632 E Speedway Blvd, on July 29, 2020. 

Volunteers organize a table of masks to give away during a public drive-thru charity event organized by Sewing Masks for Tucson at Alan's Shoes located at 5632 E Speedway Blvd, on July 29, 2020.

Andrea Rodriguez (left) brings a bag of masks to a driver during a public drive-thru charity event organized by Sewing Masks for Tucson at Alan's Shoes located at 5632 E Speedway Blvd, on July 29, 2020.

Volunteers with Sewing Masks for Tucson give away masks during a public drive-thru charity event Alan's Shoes located at 5632 E Speedway Blvd, on July 29, 2020.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the mountains surrounding Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News