Tucson grassroots organization gives away masks

Sewing Masks for Tucson prepared 2,000 masks for a public giveaway at Alan's Shoes, 5632 E Speedway Blvd, on July 29, 2020.

The grassroots organization started in mid-March with three people making masks for hospital workers, assisted living homes and the Red Cross. Now the group has grown to 65 active volunteers and is beginning to donate masks to the general public. One of the organizers, Andrea Rodriguez, was inspired to make the masks after seeing her home country of the Czech Republic put a mask mandate in place.

Alan's Shoes decided to help sponsor the Sewing Masks for Tucson's first public donation event held at Alvernon Park where the volunteers gave out 700 masks.

"We can't help everybody. We are a local ma-and-pop business," Annette Miklofsky, owner of Alan's Shoes, said. "We want to encourage other businesses or private individuals to help this organization. It helps everyone."

Sewing Masks for Tucson has given away about 17,000 masks since they began in March.

