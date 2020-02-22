Tucson High Magnet orchestra celebrates 100th birthday with Carnegie debut

Tucson High Magnet School’s orchestra predates Arizona statehood by the slimmest of margins: about a year.

But the orchestra and the school’s band didn’t really take off until 1919, which is why the school is celebrating the program’s 100th anniversary this year.

Part of that celebration will take about 35 members of the school’s top orchestra to New York City’s famous Carnegie Hall next month.

“It’s really, really cool. There’s not a lot of orchestras that get to do this every year. The bar to get in is high,” said Cayce Miners, the orchestra director for the past 15 years. “The esteem of the hall is very, very famous. It has that name recognition. For the rest of these kids’ lives they get to say, ‘I got to perform in Carnegie Hall.’ They will have this very special experience.”

The orchestra, one of the oldest school orchestras in the state, will be the first ensemble in the school’s 114-year history to perform at Carnegie.

The orchestra has been accumulating accolades for year including a number of “Gold” ratings at performances in Los Angeles. Last year, they walked away with “Superior with Distinction” nod at the 2019 Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association State Concert Festival.