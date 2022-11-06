Tucson holding info sessions for 22nd Street bridge project

City officials want Tucson drivers to know what to expect when a heavily-used bridge on East 22nd Street closes during major construction next year.

Transportation staffers and the project contractor will be on hand to discuss travel impacts, provide information and answer question at a series of upcoming public information sessions.

Construction is set to start in spring 2023 on the bridge between Tucson Boulevard and Kino Parkway. The existing four-lane bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks will be replaced by a six-lane version along the same route.

The existing bridge is structurally deficient and unable to handle heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses, which for years have been forced to detour around the area. The city recently received a $25 million federal infrastructure grant to help pay for the project.

The public information sessions start Nov. 16 and continue until Dec. 8.

The virtual meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Access the meeting at bit.ly/22ndbridge

The in-person meetings are:

Thursday, Nov. 17, Parks and Recreation building, 900 S. Randolph Way, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, First Assembly of God, 1749 E. Broadway, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8, Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St., 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the meetings and the project, go online at dtmprojects.tucsonaz.gov/pages/22nd-street-bridge