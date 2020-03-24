Tucson man shot, killed at midtown car wash

A Tucson man was shot to death at a midtown car wash late Monday afternoon, police said.
Jesse Dominguez, 27, was declared dead at the scene at the Magic Wand Car Wash, a self-service wash near the corner of East Fort Lowell and North Country Club roads, the Tucson Police Department said.
Police received multiple 911 reports of gunfire in the area around 5:30 p.m Monday and found Dominguez in the parking lot with gunshot trauma, a police news release said.
Surveillance footage showed the victim had pulled up in the parking lot and was soon followed by a white passenger vehicle that pulled up beside him.
Dominguez got out of his vehicle and went over to the passenger side window of the white vehicle.
"After a brief discussion, the passenger pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at Dominguez," the news release said.
Police are investigating several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME where callers can make reports anonymously.
