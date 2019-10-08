Festival-goers gather in Jacome Plaza during the opening day of the 2018 Tucson Meet Yourself folklife festival on Oct. 12, 2018, in downtown Tucson, Ariz. The festival features music, food, art and live performances from the variety of cultures represented in Tucson. Tucson Meet Yourself, a free event, covers four city blocks in and around Jacome Plaza and continues Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Motorists near downtown should be on the lookout starting tonight as preparations begin for the annual Tucson Meet Yourself event this weekend.
At 6 p.m., North Stone Avenue will be closed from West Congress to West Alameda streets. Also, East Pennington Street will be closed from South Church to South Scott avenues. Both closures will last until midnight Sunday, Oct. 13.
North Church Avenue will be closed from West Pennington to West Alameda streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday until midnight Sunday.
Friday evening, North Church Avenue will be closed from West Alameda to West Congress streets until midnight Sunday.
City officials say 15,000 parking spaces are available in Downtown Tucson, according to an event news release.
Access for pedestrian and bicyclists will be open in and around the road closures, officials said.
Officials advise motorists to expect delays, watch for participants and the detour signs while traveling in the area.
