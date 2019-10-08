Tucson Meet Yourself

Festival-goers gather in Jacome Plaza during the opening day of the 2018 Tucson Meet Yourself folklife festival on Oct. 12, 2018, in downtown Tucson, Ariz. The festival features music, food, art and live performances from the variety of cultures represented in Tucson. Tucson Meet Yourself, a free event, covers four city blocks in and around Jacome Plaza and continues Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Motorists near downtown should be on the lookout starting tonight as preparations begin for the annual Tucson Meet Yourself event this weekend.

At 6 p.m., North Stone Avenue will be closed from West Congress to West Alameda streets. Also, East Pennington Street will be closed from South Church to South Scott avenues. Both closures will last until midnight Sunday, Oct. 13.

North Church Avenue will be closed from West Pennington to West Alameda streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday until midnight Sunday.

Friday evening, North Church Avenue will be closed from West Alameda to West Congress streets until midnight Sunday.

City officials say 15,000 parking spaces are available in Downtown Tucson, according to an event news release.

Access for pedestrian and bicyclists will be open in and around the road closures, officials said.

Officials advise motorists to expect delays, watch for participants and the detour signs while traveling in the area.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.