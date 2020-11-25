Tucson park ramadas closed again amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The City of Tucson has closed all ramadas at local parks due to the increase in coronavirus rates throughout the state, officials announced Wednesday.

The decision comes as the Pima County Health Department continues to report accelerated rates of COVID-19 transmission and recorded its highest single day total — 878 cases — since the pandemic began in March. Hospital bed capacity also reached as low as 10% this week, the lowest level since July.

All ramadas at city parks and recreation facilities will be closed, effective immediately, through the end of December and all current reservations will be canceled. Customers will be contacted about their options for a credit or refund, according to city officials.

In August, Tucson Parks and Recreation reopened ramadas, playgrounds and other facilities for public use as part of a citywide reopening plan amid the pandemic. The closure of ramadas this time around marks a step back in the city’s plan to reopen public facilities. Playgrounds will remain open, however.

“If the situation evolves and we find that social distancing and wearing masks is not being followed, we will re-assess at that time,” said Sierra Boyer, Tucson Parks and Recreation marketing manager, in a news release.

The city will also not be scheduling any new sporting events at public fields, but will allow some previously scheduled games to take place. All recreation centers and basketball courts remain closed at this time.

“We will allow the few local games currently scheduled to continue, provided they follow their COVID-19 action plans previously submitted to the department,” Boyer said. “No spectators at events or events involving interstate travel will be allowed.”