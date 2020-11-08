Tucson police changing restraint techniques, eliminating use of 'spit socks' on combative suspects

The Tucson Police Department is discontinuing the use of gauzy head coverings known as “spit socks” and replacing them with clear plastic shields to protect officers from the oral fluids of combative suspects they are arresting, city leaders heard last week.

Officers also will no longer “hog-tie” suspects as the department switches to a safer restraint system in the wake of two in-custody deaths involving police officers this year.

The recent changes are among several cited by police officials in an update to the mayor and city council on TPD’s progress implementing dozens of recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The recommendations came from a recent in-depth review that examined the March death of Damien Alvarado, 29, and the April death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez, 27.

Both men were high on drugs, acting erratically, and being restrained by police when they died. Three police officers resigned before they could be terminated in the aftermath of the Ingram-Lopez death.

The review, led by national experts in criminal justice reform, identified more than 30 contributing factors in the deaths, ranging from communication breakdowns to subconscious racism to a lack of a coordination between police and paramedic response.