Tucson prison inmates say close conditions, slow test results spread COVID-19

After being moved to a housing area for coronavirus-positive inmates, Silva’s symptoms got worse and he was taken to isolation. He had fluid in his lungs, was on an oxygen machine on and off for at least three days and suffered from body aches, he told his sister. He said he went days without a shower or clean clothes.

“I’m not anybody special here but I’m not a nobody either,” he told his sister.

While in isolation, Silva said he had to pull strings to be able to send an email, and that he didn’t have soap, a toothbrush or toothpaste.

“I did nothing to deserve this punishment,” he said.

Scolli recently went almost three days without hearing from her brother. When she reached a corrections officer, she was told her her brother had been taken to the hospital because he had a stroke.

He was back in prison and feeling better a few days later, she said on August 19.

Silva said another inmate was feeling sick but got no medical attention until he had a fever of 104 degrees and was taken to the hospital.