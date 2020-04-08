Tucson radio station launches effort to feed health care workers, first responders

Tucson independent radio station The Drive has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help feed health-care workers and first responders while also supporting local restaurants during the coronavirus crisis.

In its first 10 days, “Drive Thru for Tucson’s Frontline” has raised more than $7,000 of its $45,000 goal. All of the donations will be used to buy food from Tucson restaurants that will be delivered to hospital workers or first responders.

The campaign is being organized by Hill Bailey, cohost of The Drive’s “Bobby & Bailey Show.” In a written release, Bailey said they will authorize the restaurants to feed up to 100 people per delivery. The goal is two-pronged — feed those who “have put aside their worries for their own families and health to show up for us every day” and support local restaurants and the economy.

On Friday, April 3, 100 meals purchased from Nana’s Kitchen in Marana were delivered to Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, courtesy of the campaign, according to the GoFundMe page.

“It’s our duty to help each other in times of need. It’s the human thing to do,” Bailey said.

Tucson restaurants have been limited to takeout and drive-thru service only after city and state officials last month ordered all dining rooms closed along with bars. On Wednesday, April 8, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero authorized restaurants to operate as pop-up grocery stores as well, with the ability to sell packaged food, fresh produce, paper goods and cleaning supplies to customers without changes to current certificates of occupancy or business licenses.