Tucson Republican David Mehl will serve on powerful redistricting panel

PHOENIX — A prominent Tucson developer will serve on a commission that will draw the lines for congressional and legislative elections for the coming decade.
Republican David Mehl was chosen Thursday by Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to serve on the state’s five-member Independent Redistricting Commission.
Bowers, as the top House Republican, got the first pick.
The next three members of the commission will be chosen in turn by the House minority leader, the Senate president and the Senate minority leader.
Those four members will then select from a list of what are supposed to be nonpartisan nominees for the fifth person, who will chair the commission.
Mehl is the president and owner of Cottonwood Properties, which developed projects including Dove Mountain and La Paloma. “Since 1975, Cottonwood has developed around a billion dollars of real estate projects in Southern Arizona,” said his application for the commission.
He is a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, is active with the Urban Land Institute and serves on the board for the Pusch Ridge and Cornerstone Christian Academies.
Mehl is also a dependable GOP donor.
He gave $20,100 to two committees working for the reelection of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in 2018.
And this year alone he has put $10,000 into the Pima County Republican Party, provided cash for various Republican legislative candidates, and contributed $25,000 to the campaign run by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry to defeat Proposition 208, which seeks an income tax hike on top Arizona wage earners to finance new funds for public schools.
Online records with the Secretary of State’s Office show Mehl donating to GOP causes and candidates going back to at least 1996.
On the federal side, there is $11,200 in donations for President Trump’s reelection campaign, $10,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and $5,600 directly to the bid by Sen. Martha McSally to hang on to the Senate seat given to her by Ducey.
Earlier donations include $13,000 for McSally’s 2014 congressional race.
Mehl also made multiple donations to Jonathan Paton, for both his legislative campaign as well as $12,000 for his unsuccessful bid for Congress. Paton sits on the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments that nominated Mehl for the redistricting commission.
Bowers, in making the appointment, praised Mehl.
“David will bring remarkable experience and leadership to the commission, as well as a profound appreciation for the monumental importance of this duty,” the speaker said in prepared remarks.
“I have immense confidence that he will apply the skill and standards that have been a hallmark of his professional success so that he will fulfill this crucial constitutional responsibility to achieve a fair result that reflects our great state.”
Mehl, in his own prepared statement, said he looks forward to the work and promised to carry out his responsibilities “with integrity and fairness for the good of all Arizonans.”
